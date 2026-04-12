'My 600-Lb. Life' Star Dolly Martinez Dead at 30

Dolly Martinez, who appeared on "My 600-Lb. Life," has died.

The TLC star's sister, Lindsey, shared the sad news Saturday in a Facebook post, remembering Dolly as someone with the "brightest personality" who could light up any room with her laughter and kindness.

She added the family is heartbroken but finds comfort believing Dolly is reunited with their father, writing ... "Rest peacefully ... you will always be loved, always be missed, and never forgotten."

No cause of death has been revealed.

Dolly appeared on season 10 of the hit show, where she opened up about her struggles with food addiction and mental health. At the start of her episode, she weighed 593 pounds, relied on oxygen and needed assistance with daily tasks.

She later moved from Fort Worth to Houston to be closer to her doctor in hopes of qualifying for weight loss surgery. While she lost around 40 pounds, she was not approved for the procedure during her time on the show.

Dolly was 30.