'Game of Thrones' Actor Michael Patrick Dead at 35

Actor Michael Patrick -- who appeared in an episode of "Game of Thrones" -- has died after a yearslong battle with motor neurone disease, according to his wife.

Naomi Sheehan broke the sad news on Instagram Wednesday, sharing she and his loved ones are "broken-hearted" over the loss.

Michael -- who his wife affectionately calls "Mick" -- was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in February 2023.

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The disease gradually destroys the neurons that help with things like breathing, swallowing, chewing, talking and walking, according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.

In her touching tribute to Mick, Naomi said her husband was a "titan of a ginger haired man" and an "inspiration," writing ... "He lived a life as full as any human can live. Joy, abundance of spirit, infectious laughter."

In addition to 'GoT,' Mick appeared in several other shows ... like "Blue Lights," "My Left Nut" and "This Town."

He was 35.