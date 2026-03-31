Ambrosia Founding Member Christopher North Dead at 75

Christopher North -- the founding keyboardist for '70s and '80s rock band Ambrosia -- has died.

The band confirmed North's passing on their Facebook page Monday, writing, "We will always remember 'Northwind' for his fiery, 'intense' stage presence -- a legacy that began when he was first discovered playing in a dimly lit room, his organ topped with a bottle of wine."

The cause of death is unclear at this time, but according to the band, North faced health challenges in recent years, including a "brave and successful battle with throat cancer." He was also hospitalized last year after being struck by a vehicle while walking, according to an October post by Ambrosia lead vocalist David Pack.

The band continued, "Christopher North’s work did more than just fill airwaves; it created 'aural landscapes' that balanced virtuosity with soulful, radio-friendly hooks. We celebrate a true craftsman of the classic rock era whose lush piano lines and soaring organ swells will remain timeless. He was truly one of a kind, and loved dearly by his fans and bandmates."

North formed Ambrosia in 1970 with David Pack, bassist Joe Puerta and drummer Burleigh Drummond.

While he walked away from the group in 1977, he subsequently returned to be a part of some of the band's most memorable hits, such as, "Biggest Part of Me" and "You're the Only Woman (You & I)."

He was 75.