House Music Legend DJ Dan Dead at 57

West Coast house music legend Daniel Wherrett -- known as DJ Dan -- has died. No information has been provided about the cause of death.

The sad news was posted to his social media profiles on Sunday, remembering the artist as "one of the most beloved, genre-defying, and genuinely influential pioneers in the history of American electronic music."

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The statement celebrated Dan for blending house, breakbeat and techno genres into "a psychedelic fusion" known as "West Coast House Sound."

The EDM producer was slated to perform at Dead Ringer in Reno, NV on Saturday ... but he never showed, according to Billboard.

A source close to Dan told the mag he hadn't been responding to texts for two days before he passed.

Over the course of his career, DJ Dan had three songs that made Billboard's Dance Club Songs chart -- including "That Phone Track," which topped the list in 2004.

He was 57.