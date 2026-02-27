Lil Jon's Son's Cause of Death Released

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Lil Jon's Son Nathan Cause of Death Revealed

By TMZ Staff
Lil Jon's son's cause of death has been revealed as an accidental drowning.

Georgia's Fulton County Medical Examiner determined Nathan Smith -- whose stage name was DJ Young Slade -- died from "drowning in the setting of psilocybin use," the medical examiner's office told TMZ. The manner was ruled as an accident.

Psilocybin is a hallucinogenic compound found in mushrooms, and the autopsy found it in Smith's blood.

We broke the news -- Nathan's body was found in a pond near his Milton, Georgia -- about 30 miles north of Atlanta -- home on February 6, just days after he was first reported missing.

Lil Jon remembered his son as an "immensely caring, thoughtful, polite, passionate, and warmhearted" young man.

He was 27.

RIP

