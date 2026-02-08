E-40 Delivers Most Heartfelt Condolences to Lil Jon After Son's Tragic Death

...We Were All Just Together

E-40, like all of us, is still reeling from the tragic and sudden loss of Lil Jon's son Nathan Smith, AKA DJ Young Slade ... and he had a heartfelt message for the mourning father when we caught up with him last night.

The Bay area legend sent his deepest condolences from the Fanatics party in San Francisco, adding, "We were just on 'Family Feud' together, all of us."

The rappers, along with their family members, made an appearance on the game show last year.

E-40 and Lil Jon know each other well, having linked up for one of the biggest hits of the early 2000s -- "Snap Yo Fingers."

So E-40 reached out to his collaborator, looking straight into the camera to deliver this direct message ... "Lil Jon, anything you need that I can provide, I'm here for you. I love you, and you know that, brother. And we're going to miss nephew."

As we reported ... Nathan was pronounced dead Friday afternoon at 27 years old. His body was found just days after he went missing from his home in Georgia. Authorities began the search for him Tuesday and, unfortunately, discovered him in a pond near his residence.