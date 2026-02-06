International Runway Model Cristina Pérez Galcenco Dead at 21

Cristina Pérez Galcenco -- an international runway model -- has died at 21, according to media reports.

Galcenco's body was discovered at her house in Malaga, Spain on Tuesday, February 3 ... her cause of death appeared to be natural, several outlets reported.

Spanish newspaper ABC reports Galcenco had moved to the city of Malaga to enroll in a class at a school.

In the past few years, Galcenco had been strutting down catwalks from Madrid to Milan to Paris to London -- even locations in China.

She began her modeling career at just 14, hitting the runway at the Campoamor Fashion Show in the Spanish city of Oviedo.

Following her death, Campoamor's organizers posted a photo and video on Instagram celebrating her life.

Galcenco was only 21.