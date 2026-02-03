Gospel Music Singer Ron Kenoly Dead at 81

Ron Kenoly, a worship leader who maintained a multi-decade career as a gospel singer, died Tuesday morning.

The news about Kenoly's death was confirmed by his friend, musician Bruno Miranda, who shared a post about the late singer on Instagram not long after he died. Kenoly's cause of death wasn't publicly revealed.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Kenoly was born and raised in Kansas, and he told the Orlando Sentinel he "grew up with an absentee father."

Kenoly briefly spent time in the Air Force before he moved to Los Angeles and began recording with an R&B group in the 1970s, although he eventually left the group, according to The Washington Post.

He eventually enrolled in a Bible college and began focusing on worship music. Kenoly cut his first album, "Jesus Is Alive," in 1991, and he went on to record numerous other albums over the next few decades.

Kenoly later founded Ron Kenoly Ministries, which was based in Orlando, Florida.

Kenoly was 81 years old.