'Driving Home for Christmas' Singer Chris Rea Dead at 74

Chris Rea, who maintained a multi-decade career as a singer and songwriter, has died.

A spokesperson for the performer's family told BBC News he died Monday in a hospital after a "short illness." His family -- including his wife Joan and daughters Josephine and Julia -- was at his side when he died.

Rea was born in Middlesbrough, England, in 1951, one of seven children raised by an Irish mother and an Italian father who owned an ice cream factory and cafes.

He began his musical career at an early age, and he joined several bands before his first single, "So Much Love," debuted in 1974. He released his debut album, "Whatever Happened To Benny Santini?", four years later.

Rea's first major hit, "Fool (If You Think It’s Over)," was released the same year, and it ended up reaching the number 12 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Rea received a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist the following year.

Rea released several albums throughout the 1980s, and his most enduring hit, "Driving Home for Christmas," debuted in 1986.

The musician was also a noted fan of motorsports and took part in the 1993 British Touring Car Championship, reports The Guardian.

Rea was 74 years old.