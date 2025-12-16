Country Star Joe Ely Dies at 78 at Home in New Mexico

Joe Ely, a country-music singer-songwriter widely admired by artists across a spectrum of genres, has died.

Ely died at his home in Taos, New Mexico, on Monday after suffering complications from Lewy Body Dementia, Parkinson’s disease and pneumonia, according to a statement on his Facebook account. His wife Sharon and their daughter Marie were by his side when he died.

Ely was born in Amarillo, Texas, and he later moved to Lubbock, where he spent his formative years and began his musical career. He formed The Flatlanders alongside Jimmie Dale Gilmore and Butch Hancock, and they released a single album in 1972 before disbanding the following year.

He eventually moved to Austin and began a solo career, releasing his first solo album in 1977. The musician garnered much attention for his blending of various genres, including rock and blues, with traditional country tropes.

Ely later toured in London and became close with members of the highly influential punk band The Clash, and he sang backup vocals on their hit 1982 track "Should I Stay or Should I Go."

Ely opened for and performed with numerous artists, including Bruce Springsteen, The Rolling Stones, and Stevie Nicks, over the course of his career.

He eventually reformed The Flatlanders, and they released several albums throughout their second run as a band. He won a single Grammy Award in 1991 for Best Mexican-American Music Performance as a member of Los Super Seven.

Ely was 78 years old.