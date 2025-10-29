Longtime Philadelphia DJ Pierre Robert Dead at 70

Longtime Philadelphia radio DJ Pierre Robert has died, according to Beasley Media Group, the parent company of his longtime station 93.3 WMMR-FM.

Robert was found dead at his home Wednesday, and a cause of death wasn't immediately released, according to 6ABC in Philadelphia.

Robert was originally from California. He began his career in San Francisco, and later moved to Philadelphia and started at WMMR in 1981.

He made a name for himself in Philly for his welcoming on-air personality, and he later became a staple in the city's live music scene.

Robert was also involved with various charitable efforts, including MANNA's Pie In The Sky fundraiser, and he was a longtime participant in Philadelphia's AIDS Walk.

The DJ eventually earned himself a star on the Philadelphia Music Alliance Walk of Fame for his work in the broadcasting industry.

Robert was 70 years old.