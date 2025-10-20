Bass Guitarist Anthony Jackson Dead At 73

Legendary bass guitar player and session musician Anthony Jackson died on Sunday.

The performer was best known for his work with the 6-string bass, and he was one of the first musicians to extensively use the instrument, according to CBS 42.

Jackson was born in New York City and initially focused on piano and guitar before switching to bass after hearing a Glen Campbell track in 1965.

He later started picking up gigs as a session musician and recorded with numerous artists over the course of his career, including Steely Dan and Chaka Khan.

Jackson's playing could be heard on the opening of The O'Jays' track "For The Love of Money," which was used as the theme song for "The Apprentice."

The performer maintained a career as a touring musician for several years, although he eventually took a step back from the road after he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease and suffered several strokes.

Jackson was 73 years old.