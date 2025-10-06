'The Phantom of the Opera' Star Ben Lewis Dead at 46

West End actor and singer Ben Lewis died on Monday after a lengthy battle with bowel cancer.

The performer's death was announced by his longtime friend, Australian television presenter Todd Woodbridge, who shared a tribute to his late friend on Instagram.

Ben got his start in Australia, where he appeared in various stage productions in the early 2000s, according to Deadline.

The actor's profile got a boost in 2011, when he starred in the Australian production of "Love Never Dies," the sequel to "The Phantom of the Opera."

Lewis went on to star in a revival of "Phantom," which ran from 2017 to 2018 in London's West End.

Ben was diagnosed with bowel cancer in February 2024, and the cancer was reportedly deemed incurable.

Lewis is survived by his wife, actress Melle Stewart, who suffered a stroke in 2021 after experiencing an adverse reaction to the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

Ben was 46 years old.