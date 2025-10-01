Who Was Joshua Allen? What to Know About the Professional Dancer

How Joshua Allen Went From Dancing Professionally To Serving Time

Joshua Allen danced his way into the hearts of "So You Think You Can Dance" fans and established himself further through his work in TV and film.

But the performer's story wasn't entirely straightforward, as he spent time behind bars prior to his death at the age of 36 in 2025.

We're going to take a look into the background of the dancer and see what went down in his personal life before his death.

Joshua's Dancing Stood Out on the Big and Small Screens

Joshua got his start by appearing on "So You Think You Can Dance" Season 4, and he came out on top of the other competitors -- including Stephen "tWitch" Boss, with whom he became close friends.

The dancer's work was later featured on the big screen, as he was a featured performer in the 2010 film "Step Up 3D."

Joshua ended up being brought on as a dancer and choreographer during the second season of the Oxygen show "Dance Your A** Off," which aired in 2010.

He also had a brief stint in scripted television, as he appeared on an episode of "American Horror Story" in 2011.

He Spent Time in Jail After a Domestic Violence Case

Joshua's story wasn't entirely clean, as he spent time in jail after he was involved in several altercations in 2016, according to Deadline.

The performer's legal troubles began that January, when he picked up a conviction for willfully injuring a girlfriend.

He reportedly attempted to strangle the same individual four months later, and he apparently chased her into a coffee shop before he got into a fight with a customer and threw a glass vase at another patron.

Joshua was later convicted of willfully injuring a girlfriend after a prior conviction and assault with a deadly weapon. He was sentenced to a year in county jail, and he had to serve five years of probation and attend a year of domestic violence counseling.

Joshua Died After Being Struck by a Train

Joshua died after he was struck by a train near his residence in his home state of Texas, his family told TMZ.

There's currently an ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding the professional dancer's death.

We spoke to one of Joshua's family members shortly after his death, and they stated the performer's family was requesting "privacy and prayers."