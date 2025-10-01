'So You Think You Can Dance' Season 4 Winner Joshua Allen Dead

'So You Think You Can Dance'

Joshua Allen -- the winner of "So You Think You Can Dance" Season 4 -- has died.

A family member tells TMZ he died on Sept. 30 but declined to share how he passed. The family member asks fans for "privacy and prayers."

His years-long friend in the dance community, Emmanuel Hurd, tells TMZ he is shocked by his death and remembers him as "a very honest, real person" who would tell you his own flaws.

He goes on ... "He didn't always do things the way that everybody thought he should, but that's why he was a winner."

Joshua rose to fame in 2008 when he won 'SYTYCD'. Notably, the late Stephen "tWitch" Boss was his runner-up and they became good friends.

After his big win, Joshua revealed to Entertainment Weekly he never had technical dance training as a kid, but would "try to take classes" during summer breaks from school. Once he made it through several auditions for the show, he said he signed up for all the dance classes he could to expand his knowledge.

He also revealed his big dreams at the time, saying he hoped to become a recording artist, but also choreograph and own a studio and company ... and eventually own a record label and be a producer.

He did find himself in some legal trouble in 2016 when he was charged with domestic violence in Los Angeles. He ultimately got a year in jail plus probation in 2017, Deadline reported.

Joshua was 36.