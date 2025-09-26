Assata Shakur, Godmother to Tupac, Dead at 78 in Cuba

Assata Shakur -- godmother to rapper Tupac Shakur -- has died in Cuba, according to her daughter.

Her daughter wrote on Facebook ... Assata "took her last earthly breath" Thursday afternoon, saying in part ... "words cannot describe the depth of loss that I am feeling at this time."

The Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs reportedly released a statement, confirming she died in Havana of health complications and advanced age.

Part of the Black Liberation Movement, Assata was arrested for the the 1973 shooting death of a New Jersey state police officer following a traffic stop. She and two members of the Black Liberation Army got into a shootout with police and Assata was wounded, but survived.

Four years later, Assata was convicted of murder in the officer's shooting and other offenses and was sentenced to life in prison ... but she fled to Cuba, where she'd remained ever since.