Treach Warns Young Rappers Not To Get Caught Up in Rape Cases Like Tupac

Treach has been a hip hop star longer than a lot of today's acts have been alive and he's warning them all not to become a statistic like his homie Tupac Shakur -- and cover all their bases!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with the Naughty By Nature legend in NYC last week and he was pumped the dispensary he co-owns with Ice-T out of their New Jersey stomping grounds is up and running.

The weed biz in Dirty Jerz is volatile right now ... Raekwon and several others just shut down their sativa shops, but Treach says "The Medicine Woman" has all the juice anyone in the new jack city could ever want!!!

Treach is also coming off a successful nationwide tour on "Jason's Lyric" playwright ... where he co-starred and rapped, reprising his role as "Alonzo" from the film.

We asked him what it'll take for today's new rappers to unlock the road to entrepreneurship as he did and Treach bluntly tells them to avoid the groupie love!!!

Treach claims his 1999 marriage to Sandra "Pepa" Denton from Salt-N-Pepa was a direct result of seeing Tupac get convicted of sexual misconduct, resulting in him serving 9 months in prison ... a saga in which Treach sounds like he's still not convinced the truth was revealed.