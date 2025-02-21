Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Treach Wants Justice for Tupac but Unsure About Keefe D Trial

Treach Despite Trial Delay, Team Tupac 4 Life!!!

Published
022125_treach_tupac_kal
HOPING JUSTICE IS SERVED
TMZ.com

Treach isn't an expert on Tupac Shakur's ongoing murder trial involving Keefe D ...but he's still mourning the late rap legend until the day he dies!!!

The Naughty By Nature frontman was out in Hollywood this week hanging with his longtime bud, Boo-Yaa T.R.I.B.E.'s OG Kobra, and chopped it up with TMZ Hip Hop about the latest delay in the 27-year-old hip hop murder.

072424_tmz_live_keefe_d_kal
GETTING DIDDY INVOLVED
TMZ.com

Keefe D's trial was pushed back to 2026 this week after proceedings were originally supposed to happen in March.

Treach says he didn't pass the bar, but whatever is best for Tupac's family, he's all for it.

022125_treach_jasons_lyric_kal
MAGICAL MUSICAL
TMZ.com

Coincidentally, it was Tupac who gave Treach his first taste of Tinseltown, and he was actually out in L.A. for the "Jason's Lyric" play he costars in with Allen Payne, Eva Marcille and others.

jasons lyric live TREACH arrow

Treach reprises his role from the 1994 film as Alonzo, but tells us he had to up his game for the Je'Caryous Johnson playwright ... audiences won't see a cookie-cutter version of the movie -- every moment is live!!!

related articles