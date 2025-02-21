Treach Wants Justice for Tupac but Unsure About Keefe D Trial

Play video content TMZ.com

Treach isn't an expert on Tupac Shakur's ongoing murder trial involving Keefe D ...but he's still mourning the late rap legend until the day he dies!!!

The Naughty By Nature frontman was out in Hollywood this week hanging with his longtime bud, Boo-Yaa T.R.I.B.E.'s OG Kobra, and chopped it up with TMZ Hip Hop about the latest delay in the 27-year-old hip hop murder.

Play video content TMZ.com

Keefe D's trial was pushed back to 2026 this week after proceedings were originally supposed to happen in March.

Treach says he didn't pass the bar, but whatever is best for Tupac's family, he's all for it.

Play video content TMZ.com

Coincidentally, it was Tupac who gave Treach his first taste of Tinseltown, and he was actually out in L.A. for the "Jason's Lyric" play he costars in with Allen Payne, Eva Marcille and others.