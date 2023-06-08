Treach, Danny Boy Share Memories of Tupac at Hollywood Star Ceremony

Play video content TMZ.com

Tupac Shakur would be pleased to know some of his running mates are among the hundreds of fans who turned out to see his Hollywood Walk of Fame Star cemented into history!!!

TMZ Hip Hop linked with Treach of Naughty By Nature and former Death Row singer Danny Boy ... who both recalled fond memories of the late rap megastar.

Treach and Tupac were often seen running together, and the "Hip Hop Hooray" rapper says he witnessed Pac accomplish more in 25 years than most people do in a lifetime!!!

We also picked Treach's brain about Pac's hypothetical reaction to seeing him play "Nino Brown" in the stage adaptation of "New Jack City" ... which brought a smirk across the New Jersey native's face.

Treach, who was chilling with ex-Death Row artist K-Dubb at the ceremony, says Pac without a doubt used Nino to channel his unforgettable role as "Bishop" in the 1992 hip hop thriller "Juice" ... and would've loved to see his performance!!!

Danny Boy is currently eyeing his musical comeback and wishes he had some unreleased Pac vocals to add to his album, but does believe some unheard raps still exist.

He was joined by several Death Row producers who also shared their love for Pac and cited an unforgettable studio session at Can-Am Studios as his most fond memory of the late legend.

