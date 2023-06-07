Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Tupac Gets Hollywood Star as His Sister Holds Back Tears in Tribute

6/7/2023 1:37 PM PT
FULFILLING HIS DREAM
Walk Of Fame

Late rap icon Tupac Shakur has officially been honored with his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame ... and the occasion brought out his fam, friends and everlasting supporters.

Tupac's sister Sekyiwa Shakur held back tears as she addressed the massive crowd Wednesday while speaking on her brother's accomplishments ... summing up his legacy as one filled with passion and perseverance.

Fans and friends -- including Mike Epps, Naughty By Nature's Treach, and ceremony MC Big Boy -- completely shut down part of Hollywood Blvd to pay their respects to Tupac, who is still hailed as one of the best rappers of all time.

Tupac was previously inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2017 and has a pair of Diamond albums to go along with his 75 million records sold and the Hollywood star simply dots the "i" in Thug Life!!!

ALWAYS BEEN A STAR
News of Tupac's star traveled all the way to the East Coast -- TMZ Hip Hop caught up with beatboxing legend Doug E. Fresh, who told us the "Dear Mama" rapper was a star on Earth so he deserves the honor tenfold!!!

