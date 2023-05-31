Tupac Shakur To Receive Posthumous Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star

Rap icon Tupac Shakur will be the next big name to be immortalized on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, getting a posthumous honor on the famous street.

An announcement from the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce Wednesday revealed West Coast radio vet and REAL 92.3 host Big Boy will MC the event on June 7 and Tupac’s sister Sekyiwa “Set” Shakur will be on hand to accept the star on her brother's behalf.

Director Allen Hughes and executive producer Jamal Joseph of F/X's new Pac documentary “Dear Mama: The Saga of Afeni and Tupac Shakur,” will also serve as the guest speakers.

Pac was shot and killed back in 1996 but his legacy grew tenfold in his death ... selling over 75 million records, with 2 of his projects, "All Eyez on Me" and his "Greatest Hits" compilation, earning Diamond certifications from the RIAA, and much of his life has been dissected for educational purposes in classrooms and colleges nationwide.