Treach Hints At Naughty By Nature Breakup, Outlines Plans To Hold Brand Down Solo

Naughty By Nature isn't exactly gelling as a group these days ... but, ironically, their dysfunction allows them to cover more ground!!!

TMZ Hip Hop linked with Treach and his posse on Broadway out in NYC last week ... and we grilled him about the group's glaring absence during the massive rounds of hip hop tributes during the '23 BET Awards.

The culture rallied around the genre's 50th anniversary and Busta Rhymes' legacy but there wasn't any "Hip Hop Hooray" felt on Naughty's end!!!

Treach tells us the group was invited but Vin Rock and Kay Gee had scheduling conflicts that interfered with the show ... and suggested the guys were perfectly good staying put wherever they were at!!!

He's looking forward to DJ Cassidy's upcoming "Pass The Mic" extravaganza — where he'll be performing as a soloist.

And the group will likely be overshadowed even more when Treach's solo documentary hits the market ... a project that made him perk up at the mere mention.