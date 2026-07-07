Big Tigger's Estranged Wife Alicia Brown Arrested on Kidnapping Warrants

Big Tigger's estranged wife, Alicia Brown, is now facing a whole new set of legal problems ... TMZ has learned she's been arrested in Georgia on a warrant related to kidnapping.

Hart County Sheriff's Office tells TMZ ... deputies tracked down Brown's SUV Monday night after receiving a BOLO tied to outstanding kidnapping-related warrants out of Maryland. Authorities say Brown was arrested without incident during a felony traffic stop on Interstate 85, and two young children inside the vehicle were safely recovered.

We're told Tigger's kid that he shares with Brown was one of the children in the car.

Investigators say the Maryland warrants stem from the 2019 disappearance of a 10-year-old child. Brown faces a felony interference with child custody charge in Georgia, and officials say she'll be extradited to Maryland.

The arrest marks a stunning new development in what's already been an explosive stretch for Brown.

As TMZ previously reported, Tigger was arrested last month on aggravated battery and cruelty-to-children charges. Ring camera footage then surfaced that appeared to show Tigger -- legal name Darian Morgan -- physically assaulting Brown during a confrontation.

Brown was later granted a temporary protective order ... claiming she suffered an eye injury during the incident that required stitches at a hospital. She was given temporary custody of the minor children and exclusive use of the family home.

Play video content Video: New Footage Shows Big Tigger, Wife Wrestling Over Cell Phone

TMZ then published additional footage earlier Tuesday that appears to show Brown and Tigger wrestling over his cell phone during another heated confrontation.