Big Tigger Ordered to Stay Away From Wife, Kids After Arrest

Big Tigger was just ordered to keep his distance from his wife and children ... TMZ has learned.

TMZ obtained court documents showing Tigger's wife, Alicia Brown, was granted a temporary protective order Wednesday after asking a Fulton County judge for protection.

In her petition, Brown claims the former "Rap City" host -- legal name Darian Morgan -- slammed her head into a door during a May altercation that allegedly left her needing stitches.

She also claims he pressured her to deny the incident and warned her he would make sure she "loses everything" if she spoke out. She also claims he later cut off her access to the home's cameras and gate controls.

The judge's order requires Tigger to stay 200 yards away from Brown and the kids, and have no contact with them ... Brown was given temporary custody of the minor children and exclusive use of the family home. Tigger also must surrender access to the home's Ring cameras and remote gate controls.

A hearing is set for July 13.

As TMZ first reported, Tigger was arrested on June 20 on aggravated assault and child cruelty charges. He was released after posting surety bonds totaling $10,000.