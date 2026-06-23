Big Tigger Arrest Details: Wife Alleges Physical Altercation at Georgia Home

Big Tigger landed in legal trouble after authorities arrested him on battery and cruelty to children charges ... and now we're learning it's all stemming from an alleged altercation with his wife.

According to documents, the incident traces back to a dispute in May between Tigger and his wife, Alicia Brown, at their Sandy Springs home.

Brown told investigators the argument erupted over text messages Tigger allegedly exchanged with a female co-worker over several weeks ... according to local outlet WSB-TV.

We broke the story ... the radio host was taken into custody Saturday and later released after posting a $10,000 bond.

Per the arrest affidavit, tensions escalated when Tigger allegedly began yelling during the confrontation and started recording Brown with his cellphone. Brown told police she attempted to take the phone, leading to a struggle in which Tigger allegedly tackled her while trying to regain possession of the device.

Brown reported suffering a minor bruise to her lip during the encounter and told investigators she later went downstairs to the couple's basement workspace, where the argument continued. According to the affidavit, she unplugged a computer during the dispute, telling Tigger she had helped pay for the equipment.

Authorities say Tigger then approached Brown from behind and grabbed her arms in an effort to stop her. Brown claimed she repeatedly told him to let go. The affidavit alleges Tigger then shoved her, causing her to stumble into an office door and suffer a significant cut above her left eye.

Investigators say the incident was captured on the home's Ring security system. Records state Brown sought treatment at an urgent care facility before being transported to Grady Memorial Hospital because of the severity of her injury, according to the report.

Police documents state Brown was initially reluctant to cooperate with investigators, allegedly telling officers she feared what Tigger might do and worried that people would not believe her because of his celebrity status.

The cruelty to children charge stems from allegations that the couple's 13-year-old son was inside the home during the incident and heard the confrontation unfold.

The arrest comes just weeks after Tigger publicly addressed what he described as growing speculation and discussion surrounding his personal life on social media and during his radio program.