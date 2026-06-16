Jonathon Cooper 'Excused' From Broncos Practice After Latest Arrest, Sean Payton Says

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton revealed linebacker Jonathon Cooper is spending some time away from the team after his latest arrest ... telling reporters the team is taking the matter "seriously."

The coach took the podium minutes ago ... and kicked it off by saying Cooper was "excused" from minicamp to work on himself.

Payton said the team has had several meetings to discuss what to do moving forward ... as there is a high expectation when it comes to player conduct. He also stated the club has been in contact with the league offices and local authorities.

As we previously reported, Cooper was arrested most recently for allegedly violating a protective order ... stemming from an arrest a week prior when he was accused of lifting his girlfriend by the neck and dropping her to the ground during an argument over a phone and cheating claims.

He is facing multiple domestic violence counts, including felony assault by strangulation ... as well as criminal mischief, harassment from repeated phone calls and violation of a protection order