Big Tigger Named Suspect in Domestic Dispute Investigation Involving Wife

Big Tigger's latest headline has nothing to do with radio ... it's a police investigation involving his wife, Alicia Brown, and cops say he's the prime suspect in an alleged assault.

According to police documents obtained by TMZ, Brown was involved in an alleged assault during a May incident that prompted authorities to open a domestic dispute investigation. The records identify Big Tigger -- the longtime radio personality and former host of BET's iconic "Rap City," whose real name is Darian Morgan -- as the suspect.

Dispatch records show Brown sought medical treatment for her injuries before police were contacted and an investigation was launched. She was later transported to a hospital ... though authorities noted her injuries were not considered life-threatening.

The documents don't reveal exactly what led to Brown's injuries, and it's unclear whether any arrest was made or charges were filed.

Big Tigger and Brown share a child together. The veteran media personality welcomed a son with Alicia in 2025 at age 51.