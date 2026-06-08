Ex-Male Escort Suing Cassie Says He's Real Victim Of Diddy's Freak-Offs

The former male escort suing Cassie over their freak offs with Diddy is firing back after she revealed a private text he sent her husband, Alex Fine, as part of her attempt to dismiss his lawsuit ... and he says he's the one who really suffered from Diddy's sexual proclivities.

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Clayton Howard, the former escort-turned-law student, slammed Cassie in a TikTok released over the weekend ... as their legal beef continues to stew.

He addressed the text Cassie submitted as part of her request to toss the case, admitting he sent it to Alex, who he says had no idea who Cassie really was. Clayton says he drafted the text with a velvet glove.

In the video, he said he was the real Diddy victim … along with the other male escorts involved in the freak offs. Clayton said Cassie was the victim of domestic violence, but believes she was into the freak-offs.

Clayton claims Cassie did not dispute any of his claims about the freak offs in her response in court, saying she is instead trying to dismiss the case on technicalities.

As TMZ first reported, Cassie dropped a bombshell as part of her response to Clayton's lawsuit ... revealing she moved out of America.

Cassie wrote, "I reside outside of the United States. I do not intend to move back to the United States."

The move came after she scored a $20 million settlement from Diddy and testified against him last year in his federal sex trafficking case.