Cassie Accuser's Ex-GF Helping Singer Fight Male Escort's Freak-Off Lawsuit

An ex-girlfriend of one of the male escorts suing Cassie over Diddy freak-offs is helping the singer fight the guy in court ... TMZ has learned.

A source connected to the situation tells TMZ ... Cassie was contacted by Clayton Howard's ex, Francyna Owens, who offered up some information on her ex. Clayton is suing Diddy and Cassie in federal court.

In his lawsuit, Clayton claims Diddy and Cassie hired him to have sex with Cassie during the infamous freak-offs. He claims he contracted an STD from Cassie and even got her pregnant at one point … which he claims led to her having an abortion.

Clayton, who testified in Diddy's federal criminal case last summer, claims Diddy and Cassie subjected him to sexual abuse that left him with serious mental harm.

We're told Francyna, who has been in and out of court with Clayton for years, spoke to Cassie's team after hearing about Clayton's lawsuit against Cassie.

Our source says Francyna told Cassie's team Clayton had a history of filing numerous meritless lawsuits … and said she was fighting a lawsuit he filed against her.

We're told Cassie's team took the information and included some of it in their recent motion to dismiss the case completely. In her filing, Cassie described Clayton as being "no stranger to the legal system" and often uses it to "pursue personal vendettas against and to rectify perceived wrongs committed by individuals."

Cassie pointed out Clayton has filed multiple lawsuits against people and organizations in the past couple of years ... claiming he has a "pattern and practice of filing abusive and frivolous lawsuits."

As TMZ first reported, Cassie scoffed at Clayton's claims in court ... claiming Clayton actually sent a supportive text message to her husband, Alex Fine, in 2023 … after she came forward with claims Diddy abused her.

The alleged text read, "I know your wife's truth is 100% valid as I'm sure you did as well, I would have come forward and I'm glad she got some form of Justice!"