50 Cent Talks New Diddy Docuseries, Says Mogul Felt Dirty After Meeting With Fans

50 Cent's new docuseries on Sean "Diddy" Combs is dropping Tuesday on Netflix ... but we're now getting a sneak peek into some of the highlights ... including never-before-seen footage of the music mogul just prior to his September 2024 arrest.

50 sat down Monday with "Good Morning America" host Robin Roberts, as well as Alexandria Stapleton, the director of "Sean Combs: The Reckoning," to discuss the docuseries. Robin starts by asking the two whether they were surprised Diddy filmed the days leading up to his arrest by federal authorities in NYC.

As you know, Diddy was federally charged with racketeering, sex trafficking, and the Mann Act -- illegally transporting prostitutes across state lines. He was ultimately found guilty of 2 counts of the Mann Act and sentenced to 4 years in prison at trial.

During the "GMA" interview, 50 said he was shocked Diddy recorded the events, while Stapleton found it interesting Diddy used his marketing prowess to showcase himself in the videos.

"GMA" showed snippets from the new footage ... In one scene, Diddy is having a tense discussion with his lawyers by phone, telling them he's going to hang up so they can find a solution to his legal woes. Diddy notes, "We are losing."

In another clip, Diddy is hanging out in Harlem, greeting fans on the street. Later, inside his vehicle, Diddy says he feels like he needs hand sanitizer and a bath because it was "like 150 hugs."

The four-part series also features two jurors from Diddy's trial -- Juror 75 and Juror 160 -- both of whom are speaking out for the first time. The jurors give their reasons why they came to their verdict, as well as their thoughts on Diddy's complex relationship with his ex, Cassie.