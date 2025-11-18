Sherri Shepherd Thinks 50 Cent and Vivica Fox Still Love Each Other

... And I'd Like to Get Me a Half a Dollar!!!

Vivica & 50 Cent Still Have Love For Each Other

After her interview Tuesday with Vivica Fox, Sherri Shepherd told TMZ there's clearly still a lot of love between the actress and her ex 50 Cent.

Chatting with us in NYC, she said, "I think they still love each other ... I really do."

It's easy to see why she'd say that about Vivica. During the "Kill Bill: Vol. 1" star's "Sherri" appearance, she dished that she had "fabulous" orgasms with Curtis. So it's safe to say, she remembers him fondly. But what about 50?

Sherri said his tame response to Vivica's viral video seeming to diss him points to the affection he may still have for her.

"He didn't go in like he does," Sherri pointed out. "He gives her a lot of grace."

ICYMI ... During a Q&A at the Chicago Ultimate Women's Expo last month, Vivica was asked what advice she would give her 17-year-old self. She answered, "Don't date 50 Cent and don't date no damn rappers!"

This prompted 50 to post an A.I.-generated image of himself as Morpheus from "The Matrix," holding a red pill and a blue pill. He captioned the pic, "Either way I'm a have that ass in the matrix. You know I love me some you, girl. But damn it's been 22 years Vivica."

Vivica said she loved his response, and so did Sherri.

She quipped, "I'd like to get me a half a dollar!"