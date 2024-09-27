Vivica A. Fox Says 'Lost Holliday' Is Nephew Jussie Smollett's Comeback Movie

Play video content TMZ.com

Vivica A. Fox says her nephew Jussie Smollett has his career back on track ... claiming fans love the new movie they worked on together -- fully separating art from the artist.

We caught up with the actress at LAX on Friday ... and, we had to ask her about how audiences were receiving her new flick, "The Lost Holliday" -- and, whether opinions about Smollett have contributed to criticism of the movie.

VAF points out "The Lost Holliday" has played in theaters all over the world ... from London to New York to Los Angeles -- and, so far, she says it's only received positive reviews.

Vivica says people respond positively when you put the time and effort into your projects ... and, she absolutely sees the good reviews as signs of a much larger comeback for her embattled nephew.

Fox says she's always stuck with Jussie because you shouldn't turn your back on family ... and, she never turned hers on her nephew. She's also got some advice for everyone out there -- watch the clip until the end to hear what she's preaching this holiday season.

Of course, Jussie has needed to make a comeback after he was convicted of lying to cops about a hate crime he claimed he'd fallen victim to. He was sentenced to 150 days but only ended up serving six before he got out while his appeal winds through the courts.

Earlier this year, the Illinois State Supreme Court agreed to hear the case. It's unclear when that might happen ... but, basically, he's still fighting the conviction.

Play video content The Breakfast Club

Several prominent stars -- like Lee Daniels -- say they'll work with Jussie in the future even if they have a complicated relationship now ... so, a career comeback isn't totally unbelievable.