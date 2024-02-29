Jussie Smollett Completes 5 Month Outpatient Treatment Program

Here's a milestone for Jussie Smollett -- he's completed a rehab stint for substance abuse.

Sources close to Jussie tell TMZ … earlier this month, the former "Empire" star finished a 5-month outpatient program.

We're told Jussie put in the work, focusing on his health and being consistent with his workouts during his time in rehab.

Remember ... Jussie's substance abuse came up frequently during his criminal trial in Chicago, which is still hanging over his head as he continues to fight his conviction and jail sentence.

Play video content TMZ.com

On the bright side, our sources say Jussie's new management team is hard at work gearing him up for the upcoming release of his new film and other projects.

Play video content TMZ Studios

As we reported, Jussie checked himself into an outpatient treatment facility back in October, and during his rehab stint, we saw him reading Matthew Perry's memoir ... which, of course, detailed the late actor's own struggles with addiction.

Jussie continues trying to push forward through the past several years of adversity. Completing rehab was one hurdle, and the next big one will be his legal battle.