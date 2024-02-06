Jussie Smollett Tells Illinois Supreme Court He Had 'No Prosecution' Deal

Jussie Smollett is telling the Illinois Supreme Court a deal's a deal -- specifically, the deal prosecutors made when they dismissed the first indictment for faking an attack -- so he should never have been charged and prosecuted a second time.

Smollett just filed legal docs with the highest court in the land of Lincoln, claiming after he was first indicted by a Cook County Grand Jury, the State's Attorney offered him a deal -- do community service, forfeit his bond to the City of Chicago, and the case would not be prosecuted.

Jussie points to the prosecutor, who said, "After reviewing the facts and circumstances of the case, including Mr. Smollett's volunteer service in the community and agreement to forfeit his bond to the City of Chicago, the State's motion in regards to the indictment is to nolle pros [not prosecute]."

The prosecutor added, "We believe this outcome is a just disposition and appropriate resolution to this case."

Smollett says the reason he was indicted a second time ... the special prosecutor "gave in to public outcry."

Jussie argues he did community service and forfeited his bond, so filing the case a second time amounts to double jeopardy.

Smollett's argument has been rejected by the trial judge and the Illinois appellate court, so he's shooting his shot with the Supremes of Illinois.

