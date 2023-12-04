Jussie Smollett All Smiles at Nobu Malibu After Losing Appeal for Hate Crime Hoax

Jussie Smollett was all smiles over the weekend, chowing down with friends on the heels of losing his appeal in his hate crime hoax case.

Jussie hit up Nobu Malibu for a late-night supper and didn't seem bothered by anything -- at least on the surface.

Our sources tell us Smollett is still receiving outpatient treatment through a rehab treatment facility.

As we reported, an Illinois appeals court turned thumbs down on his appeal Friday by a 2-1 vote. Jussie's lawyers say they will try to take it up with the Illinois Supreme Court, although there's no guarantee that Court will hear the case.

If things stand the way they are, Jussie will have to complete his 150-day sentence for faking a hate crime on the streets of Chicago back in 2019. He served 6 days before being released pending the disposition of his appeal.

