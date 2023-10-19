Jussie Smollett Seen With Shaved Head While in Rehab for Substance Abuse

Jussie Smollett has a new look as he turns over a new leaf.

The "Empire" star was out and about Wednesday sporting a shaved head as he gets outpatient treatment at a rehab facility.

Jussie was carrying a "Narcotics Anonymous" book as he walked into the rehab center, where he's getting treatment for substance abuse.

TMZ broke the story, Jussie has been struggling, with his rep telling us ... "Jussie has had an extremely difficult past few years. He has quietly been working very hard for some time now and we are proud of him for taking these necessary steps."

The actor is still fighting his conviction for faking a hate crime in Chicago back in 2019, when he claimed two masked Trump supporters attacked him and put a noose around his neck.

Jussie was sentenced to 150 days in jail for the incident, but released from jail while his case is appealed. That appeal is still pending.