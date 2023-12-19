Jussie Smollett Reads Matthew Perry's Memoir Amid Rehab Stint
12/19/2023 10:40 AM PT
Jussie Smollett is taking in Matthew Perry's memoir while he continues to seek help for substance abuse ... some interesting reading material during a rocky time in his life.
The former "Empire" star was photographed Monday in Studio City, CA -- where he was sitting by himself and perusing the pages of Perry's 2022 NYT Bestseller, "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir" ... which detailed the late actor's struggles with addiction.
Jussie had a laptop with him as well, and he was also spotted using his phone during this outing ... but it seems like he was mostly preoccupied with going through the memoir.
Jussie Smollett Enters Rehab After 'Extremely Difficult' Years
Of course, Jussie himself is in rehab at the moment ... this after checking himself into an outpatient treatment facility in October.
His substance use was touched on quite a bit throughout his criminal trial in Chicago -- which, BTW, has come back to rear its ugly head.
Remember, he recently lost his appeal after being convicted for lying to cops about the hate crime attack he claimed was carried out on him ... and the rest of his jail sentence looms.
No word on when, exactly, he might have to surrender himself to the authorities to resume his 150 days -- but assuming he continues to fight this ... it could be a while. In the meantime, he's absorbing words of wisdom.