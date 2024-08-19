Lee Daniels Says Jussie Smollett Relationship Is Complicated, Would Cast Him

Play video content The Breakfast Club

Lee Daniels is opening up on his relationship with Jussie Smollett ... he says the hoax case really made things difficult between them -- but they're back on speaking terms.

The co-creator of "Empire" touched on his relationship with Smollett in an appearance Monday on "The Breakfast Club," telling Charlamagne Tha God things are complicated with Jussie.

Lee says he still doesn't know what to believe in terms of Jussie's hoax hate crime case in Chicago ... but he's not going to cancel Jussie over his criminal conviction.

Jussie was starring in "Empire" when he faked being the victim of a hate crime in January 2019 ... and Lee says Smollett was like a son to him, at least back then.

There were reports in 2020 claiming Lee and Jussie were no longer on speaking terms, but now Lee says they're back to texting again.

With the lines of communication reopened, Lee says he would have no issue casting Jussie in potential projects in the future ... though it doesn't sound like a reunion is imminent.

