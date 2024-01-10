50 Cent Campaigns Taraji P. Henson For 'Power' Using Mary J. Blige's Salary

50 Cent is adamant he and his TV show franchise are the answers to Taraji P. Henson's low-ball woes in Hollywood ... and thinks she should take cues from her pal Mary J. Blige.

On Wednesday, 50 campaigned on IG for TPH to once again join "Power," writing ... "Someone called me today thinking I was bulls****ing about working with @tarajiphenson till I told them what I made STARZ pay @therealmaryjblige to be on GHOST, I ain’t out here f***ing around..."

MJB joined "Power Book II: Ghost" back in 2019 to an immediate hefty payday ... a reported $400k an episode that's clearly paid off ... the series has been picked up for a 4th season.

Taraji recently shed big crocodile tears lamenting over her lack of pay in Hollywood circles ... but not everyone feels as charitable as 50.

We recently asked Vivica A. Fox about the scenario and she basically told us experiences vary and she couldn't relate to Taraji's tales of puny paychecks!!!