Vivica Fox Clarifies Her Warning Not to Date 50 Cent, or Any Other Rappers

Vivica Fox clarified her warning against dating rappers, which went viral ... telling TMZ her advice was just from her own personal experience.

When we caught up with the actress Monday in New York, she told us people are allowed to date whoever they want and that her message should be taken more as a warning to the girlies to be careful.

For herself, that means to "maybe not go public so fast and just have fun."

During a Q&A at the Chicago Ultimate Women's Expo last month, Vivica was asked what advice she would give her 17-year-old self.

She answered, "Don't date 50 Cent and don't date no damn rappers!" before adding, "Just so you know, it took me years to be able to laugh about it."

The two dated briefly in 2003, but their breakup led to years of public mudslinging.

50 Cent responded on Instagram with an AI-generated image of himself as Morpheus from "The Matrix," holding a red pill and a blue pill. He captioned the pic, "Either way I'm a have that ass in the matrix. You know I love me some you, girl. But damn it's been 22 years Vivica."