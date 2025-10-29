50 Cent Trolls Lil Meech Unemployment After 'BMF' Gets Canceled

50 Cent's "BMF" series is finally a done deal after Starz pulled the plug after 4 seasons, but the G-Unit filmmaker isn't broken up one bit ... on the flipside, he's trolling lead star Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. for not having a fallback plan!!!

It's been all bad between 50 and Meech since that ill-fated link-up with Rick Ross ... and Tuesday, 50 rubbed the "BMF" cancellation news in Meech's face with a photoshopped image to make him look like a bum, sarcastically quipping, "What next season, little ninja"!!!

Starz had been in production talks for months about bringing the series -- based on the rise and fall of the Black Mafia Family crime empire -- but consider that plan kaput now that 50's dancing on the show's grave.

As we told you before, 50 owns the "BMF" film rights, and he gloated in the reality that he still has multiple spin-offs in the works.