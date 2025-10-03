50 Cent Basks as Taylor Swift's Only Shout-Out on 'The Life of a Showgirl'

Taylor Swift's carefully calculated and constructed "Life of a Showgirl" lyrics have drawn a line in the sand -- only 50 Cent is worth a mention!!!

The "In Da Club" creator got wind Taylor detailed ambiance he once created for her on the track "Ruin The Friendship" when she crooned, "And it was not an invitation / But as the 50 Cеnt song played."

50 Cent certified Taylor's "sh*t" as popping right now and gloated in the face of whomever it may concern -- "😏she shout me out, 🤫she don’t shout you out. LOL 😆 THIS IS FOR BIG TIMERS ONLY! @50centaction wait I’m the only shout out on the whole album."

Although Taylor didn't mention her by name, fans are also convinced Charli XCX got a subliminal shout-out -- but it wasn't as loving as 50's!!!

Early sales predictions suggest Taylor could break a first-week record ... the vinyl sales preorders toppled the 2 million mark.

