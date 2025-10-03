Taylor Swift Appears to Shade Blake Lively in New Song 'CANCELLED!'

Taylor Swift’s new track "CANCELLED!" is stirring the tea ... she doesn’t drop names, but fans are all over it, convinced Blake Lively’s in the crosshairs after her 12th album finally dropped!

The pop icon's spilling on how she likes her friends "cancelled," singing ... "Like 'em cloaked in Gucci and in scandal / Like my whiskey sour / And poison thorny flowers” -- sure, could be generic, but diehard Swifties are convinced it’s 100% Blake.

Reading literacy is so dead w people saying cancelled ‘might’ be about blake lively. Girl was the face of Gucci, did the flower movie and had her own brand of sours. Might as well name drop come on now — Christine (@damnitchristine) October 3, 2025 @damnitchristine

One X user, @damnitchristine, went full detective -- pointing out Blake’s the face of Gucci, played a florist in "It Ends With Us," and supposedly has her own whiskey brand -- which, fun fact, she doesn’t ... she actually has a canned cocktail line called Betty Booze.

The X user added Taylor may as well have name-dropped Blake -- it’s that obvious. TBH, most of the internet’s on board too, seeing it as Taylor’s subtle clapback after Blake dragged her into the Justin Baldoni legal mess.

TMZ first reported that Taylor felt played -- and seriously pissed -- after texts surfaced where Blake called her one of her “dragons” and dubbed herself Khaleesi from "Game of Thrones," clearly trying to ride Taylor’s name for clout.