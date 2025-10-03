Taylor Swift Appears to Shade Blake Lively in New Song 'CANCELLED!'

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Taylor Swift Gucci, Flowers & Whiskey ... Blake Lively Under the Microscope?!?

By TMZ Staff
Published
taylor swift blake lively album main getty taylorswift.com composite
Getty / store.taylorswift.com Composite

Taylor Swift’s new track "CANCELLED!" is stirring the tea ... she doesn’t drop names, but fans are all over it, convinced Blake Lively’s in the crosshairs after her 12th album finally dropped!

The pop icon's spilling on how she likes her friends "cancelled," singing ... "Like 'em cloaked in Gucci and in scandal / Like my whiskey sour / And poison thorny flowers” -- sure, could be generic, but diehard Swifties are convinced it’s 100% Blake.

One X user, @damnitchristine, went full detective -- pointing out Blake’s the face of Gucci, played a florist in "It Ends With Us," and supposedly has her own whiskey brand -- which, fun fact, she doesn’t ... she actually has a canned cocktail line called Betty Booze.

taylor swift release party theater announcment

The X user added Taylor may as well have name-dropped Blake -- it’s that obvious. TBH, most of the internet’s on board too, seeing it as Taylor’s subtle clapback after Blake dragged her into the Justin Baldoni legal mess.

Taylor Swift And Blake Lively Together
TMZ first reported that Taylor felt played -- and seriously pissed -- after texts surfaced where Blake called her one of her “dragons” and dubbed herself Khaleesi from "Game of Thrones," clearly trying to ride Taylor’s name for clout.

blake lively and taylor swift
Getty

Worth noting: it’s unclear if their friendship’s been patched up, but remember -- Taylor’s still godmother to Blake and Ryan Reynolds’ kids, so she’s very much still in the family mix!

