50 Cent Celebrates $25,000 Cognac Launch With Star-Studded Gala in NYC

50 Cent stepped into the party life this week for an exquisite new reason ... the hip hop megastar exclusively launched his Branson 505 Edition Cognac by Sire Spirits x Lalique -- a $25,000 affair!!!

Fiddy tells TMZ Hip Hop ... "This is about craftsmanship, culture, and giving back. We created something that’ll outlive all of us -- real art that tells a story, and every bottle helps someone else write theirs.”

The event was fittingly held at the Lalique Townhouse in Manhattan, as each of the 505 limited edition bottles was made with hand-etched Lalique glass ... the Grande Champagne cognac is also aged up to 100 years for maximum quality.

Guests were treated to five-star bites from celebrity chef Daniel Boulud, with 50 leading the tasting ... and he still found time to rub shoulders with the likes of Lalique's Silvio Denz and Marc Larminaux, openly proud rap fan Ari Melber of MSNBC, and Joseph Sikora ... AKA Tommy from “Power,” among others.

The pricey cost of getting your beak wet also goes to a good cause ... each Branson 505 Edition Cognac purchase comes with a $5,000 donation to 50’s G-Unity Foundation!!!