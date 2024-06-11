50 Cent Attends Diddy Roast Benefitting DV Victims, Meek Mill Also Dissed

50 Cent made it a top priority to be present at a Miami-based roast with sauteed Diddy on the menu ... and he was hoping to see his nemesis in person!!!

50 was a VIP at a brand new venue The Dead Flamingo Pop-Up's unfiltered brutal roast of Diddy hosted by comedians Brittany Brave and Danny Creamcity ... which spared the embattled music mogul NO mercy.

Brave belittled Diddy's legacy with domestic violence jokes and even threw Meek Mill under the bus -- all to 50's delight, who was LOL'ing in the front row.

On IG, 50 joked, he figured Diddy would show face like Tom Brady did for his record-breaking roast but of course, it didn't happen. It's worth noting he used his classic diss track "Back Down" instrumental to score his recap.

All jokes aside, Brave and the other comics were fundraising for the National Domestic Violence Hotline. So, dark humor, for sure ... but for a very worthy cause.

The event was sponsored by the "In Da Club" rapper's Branson Cognac and Le Chemin du Roi champagne ... 50's been pushing the agenda to have minority-owned booze companies have more visibility, especially with Diddy's seat at the table permanently vacated.

We just spoke to him fresh off his campaign trail with Ben Crump where he told us Diddy is still boiling in hot water -- and that was before the roast jokes started flying at his expense.

