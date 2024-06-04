50 Cent and Ben Crump Meeting On Capitol Hill for Black-Owned Booze Companies

50 Cent and Ben Crump are on a mission to increase minority representation in America’s booming booze industry … 'cause they say Black people are missing out on billions!!!

On Wednesday, both the Diamond-selling rap star and civil rights attorney will team up with other Congressional leaders in D.C. at the Rayburn House Office Building.

The plan is to pow-wow in hopes of combating corporate America’s practice of dwarfing Black-owned companies, bridging the wealth gap in the process.

Crump says 50 has displayed the kind of business acumen in his rap and TV careers that will open doors for Black entrepreneurs ... a motion that's translated to 50's successful Sire Spirits company as well.

