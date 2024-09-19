Method Man Wants Lines Drawn Between Diddy Crimes and Hip Hop Culture

Play video content TMZ.com

Method Man wants everyone attaching Diddy's downfall to the state of hip hop music to pump their brakes ... and stop trying to conflate the issues!!!

We caught up with Mr. Meth at ABC Studios in NYC this week, where he told us the correlation between Diddy and hip hop culture is completely lost on him!!!

As you're aware, Diddy was arrested and indicted on sex trafficking, kidnapping and racketeering charges earlier this week ... alleged actions by a world-famous rapper, but not a clear tie-in as far as Meth sees it.

Diddy's scenario is currently playing out in the New York penal system ... and the Wu-Tang Clan legend offered us another nugget of comparison ... R. Kelly, who was sentenced to 20 years last year in his federal sex crimes case in Chicago.

Kelly has his boycotters, but his fans still stream the Pied Piper's music, and R&B still exists in spite of this ... hip hop will be fine, says Meth.

Method Man has been adapting to his newfound "sex symbol" status thanks to his role on 50 Cent's "Power: Book II" and introduced us to what he says is the latest fashion drop ... crotchet bucket hats, designed by his son.