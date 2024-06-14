'Fisherrr' Rapper Bay Swag Accepts Summer Jam Torch Passed by Method Man

Play video content TMZ.com

Bay Swag's summer is scorching like the desert -- "Fisherrr," his hit with Cash Cobain, is one of the hottest songs, and had the Summer Jam crowd rockin' with their performance!!!

TMZ Hip Hop recently linked with Bay in NYC, and got his reaction to Method Man leaving the stage to the new generation of fans.

Meth kissed SJ goodbye for good after realizing the younger crowd -- which got jiggy with Bay, Cash and Ice Spice -- had taken over for good.

Bay Swag tells us Meth is the OG who helped build the stage -- his presence is irreplaceable -- but vows he and the Slizzy Crew are gonna keep the torch blazing!!!

Meth told us the same thing -- he's happy to see the next crop of rap stars get some shine.

What's not shining is those NYC rat-covered streets ... Bay agrees with Cam'ron's now-viral comments that rodents of all varieties need to be exterminated.