50 Cent Going on International 'Legacy Tour' Ahead of 50th Birthday

Break out the champagne and crank up "In Da Club" -- 50 Cent is going on an international tour to celebrate his iconic career, and it’s going to be one massive party ... TMZ has learned.

Sources tell TMZ ... the hip hop heavyweight is launching the "Legacy Tour" on June 8, kicking off in Frankfurt, Germany before making stops in major cities like London, Paris, Dublin, Manchester, and Warsaw.

This isn’t just any tour -- it’s a full-blown celebration of 50's iconic rise to global superstardom. We're told fans can expect a fire setlist spanning his entire music empire, from the game-changing "Get Rich or Die Tryin’" to his newer hits from the "Power" universe.

Here's the kicker -- 50 turns 50 in July. So naturally, he's turning his tour into the ultimate birthday bash, with his own Sire Spirits -- Le Chemin du Roi Champagne and Branson Cognac -- flowing at all times.

We're told some shows will double as epic birthday parties, complete with surprise performances and maybe even a few celebrity cameos.

After smashing incredible records on his sold-out "Final Lap" tour in 2023, 50 is clearly not slowing down -- only leveling up.