Irv Gotti's Brother Calls Out Ashanti for Downplaying Murder Inc. Credit

Ashanti wouldn't be the R&B star she is today if it wasn't for Irv Gotti ... so says his brother Chris, who's also pissed she'd deny her past sexual relationship with the late mogul!!!

Chris appeared on the "Let's Keep It 100" podcast and ripped into Ashanti ... pointing out how she and 50 Cent's career lineage will always be tied in with Irv's Murder Inc.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Irv died from suspected stroke complications in February, further highlighting the rift between him and Ashanti after Murder Inc. was dismantled.

Chris argues Irv literally made her career ... considering she had several record labels before signing with Murder Inc. and all the results weren't the same!!!

He also defended Irv from always mentioning Ashanti in interviews, even after she moved on with Nelly ... simply because he was asked about her first!!!

Play video content JULY 2022 TMZ.com

Ashanti and Irv's bad blood pressure was high during Irv's final years. Remember, we talked to her about intentionally re-recording her debut album and she scoffed at appearing in the Murder Inc. documentary released later that year.